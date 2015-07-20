17
As an angel investor, I get approached regularly by aspiring entrepreneurs who can talk endlessly about their latest great idea, and little else. While I recognize that every new venture starts with an idea, a successful business of lasting value is all about people and execution. Every investor is looking for someone who can turn an idea into a solution, and turn that solution into a business.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 4 minutes ago

I have to check out the book, Built for Growth.
