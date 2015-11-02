Customer Service Can Kill Your Customer’s ExperiencePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
With the advent of the Internet, social media, and instant communication via texting, customer expectations for service, as part of their entire customer experience, have changed. They expect you to be there, to know their history as a customer, and to treat them with priority and respect. They tell their friends and the world everything, and a bad experience can kill your business.
