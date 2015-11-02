Combining Marijuana Growing and Wine Making Could Be the Latest Small Business TrendPosted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on August 23, 2017 5:32 am
Some California wineries are considering a unique new way to diversify their offerings — adding marijuana.
Growing Marijuana and Making Wine
As the state prepares to begin handing out marijuana licenses to businesses on January 1, this new opportunity has a lot of existing winemakers thinking. Since they already have the land and many of the supplies necessary to grow crops, adding a marijuana component makes sense.
In fact, California isn’t the only state where this trend has started to take hold. Oregon wineries have also begun considering the possibilities of offering wine and weed together.
Growing Marijuana and Making Wine
As the state prepares to begin handing out marijuana licenses to businesses on January 1, this new opportunity has a lot of existing winemakers thinking. Since they already have the land and many of the supplies necessary to grow crops, adding a marijuana component makes sense.
In fact, California isn’t the only state where this trend has started to take hold. Oregon wineries have also begun considering the possibilities of offering wine and weed together.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
David Siteman Garland: Building a Community
When David Siteman Garland launched his online community and TV show, he had very few fans. "Back then only my … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments