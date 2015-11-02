Some California wineries are considering a unique new way to diversify their offerings — adding marijuana.

Growing Marijuana and Making Wine

As the state prepares to begin handing out marijuana licenses to businesses on January 1, this new opportunity has a lot of existing winemakers thinking. Since they already have the land and many of the supplies necessary to grow crops, adding a marijuana component makes sense.

In fact, California isn’t the only state where this trend has started to take hold. Oregon wineries have also begun considering the possibilities of offering wine and weed together.

