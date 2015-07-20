Starting a small business is a risky proposition. No matter how good a business idea may be, certain factors both in and out of your control could doom your venture within a matter of months or years. At the same time, small businesses are a vital part of the American economy, adding to the countryâ€™s growth domestic product and payroll. A new study from JPMorgan Chase explores both of these realities, looking at the vitality of certain small business types and which industries, cities, and business models offer the longest business life expectancies.

