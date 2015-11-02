Business Today Needs More Focus On The People AspectPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on February 7, 2018 5:26 am
Most entrepreneurs assume that success is dependent on their product expertise, coupled with some knowledge of how to run a business. In fact, I have found from personal experience and mentoring that both of these are necessary, but not sufficient, for building a business. Successful entrepreneurs today must practice human-centered leadership to compete and win.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!
Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments