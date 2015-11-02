17
Vote
1 Comment
The Business Model Canvas template can be difficult to understand without substantial training, and isn’t right for everyone. Lean Planning offers a flexible, easy to use alternative.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I have been fascinated by the Lean Canvas take on business plan making, so I will definitively check out Lean Plan template. How could my forthcoming first book on tea be a solution to a problem? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Steve Chou: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

We're pleased to welcome Steve Chou, BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook to the list of BizSugar members … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop