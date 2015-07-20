17
9 Revolutionary Companies to Watch

This year is off and running with some extraordinary companies starting to make a name for themselves.

I attend countless conferences and meetups. Over the course of my travels I meet with some of the most promising companies in the world. They've lead me over the years to discover three billion dollar unicorns before anyone else had written about them. Rather than opting to emulate what’s on the market, here are a few companies that have stood out to me and I believe could be unicorns in the future.

Check out these nine companies to watch this year.




Written by ravichahar
7 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Knowing about such companies always brings a new idea. I like how Woo is taking a step further to give the best talent to the other companies like Uber.

Riskified is also saving many.

Thanks for letting us know.

~Ravi
