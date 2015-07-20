9 Revolutionary Companies to WatchPosted by erikemanuelli under Startups
From https://www.entrepreneur.com 11 hours ago
Made Hot by: namaserajesh on March 16, 2017 3:11 pm
This year is off and running with some extraordinary companies starting to make a name for themselves.
I attend countless conferences and meetups. Over the course of my travels I meet with some of the most promising companies in the world. They've lead me over the years to discover three billion dollar unicorns before anyone else had written about them. Rather than opting to emulate what’s on the market, here are a few companies that have stood out to me and I believe could be unicorns in the future.
Check out these nine companies to watch this year.
I attend countless conferences and meetups. Over the course of my travels I meet with some of the most promising companies in the world. They've lead me over the years to discover three billion dollar unicorns before anyone else had written about them. Rather than opting to emulate what’s on the market, here are a few companies that have stood out to me and I believe could be unicorns in the future.
Check out these nine companies to watch this year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing
After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
7 hours ago
Knowing about such companies always brings a new idea. I like how Woo is taking a step further to give the best talent to the other companies like Uber.
Riskified is also saving many.
Thanks for letting us know.
~Ravi