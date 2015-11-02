17
In case you haven’t noticed it, the rapid evolution of do-it-yourself (DIY) facilities for developers, including 3-D printers, SketchUp and makerspaces such as TechShop, have scaled down the cost of prototypes and hardware design by an order of magnitude. This movement, coupled with free websites and apps, makes it possible for almost any technical person to start a business.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

It is fascinating how the Maker Movement is speeding up the process from idea to prototype for the marketplace.
