8 Things You Can Do To Be Taken Seriously as a Young EntrepreneurPosted by Caron_Beesley under Startups
From https://kitsapscore.org 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on September 1, 2017 1:01 am
Are you a teenager or in your early 20s? Do you have a great business idea? Perhaps you’re already making headway towards starting your own business.
But how do you get others to believe in you and your business idea?Here are eight surefire ways that you can be taken seriously as a young entrepreneur.
But how do you get others to believe in you and your business idea?Here are eight surefire ways that you can be taken seriously as a young entrepreneur.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments