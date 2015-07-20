8 Success Drivers Define A Lifestyle EntrepreneurPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on January 24, 2017 11:10 am
Until the recession a few years ago, market research indicated that as many as 90 percent of the roughly 20 million American small business owners were motivated more by lifestyle than growth and money. More recently, the desire for extra income has become the key driver in new startups, according to a 2015 study. It seems that more people are focused on money today.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michele Welch: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Woo-hoo! It's that time again. So, please put your hands together (or better yet, give us a nice tweet, Facebook … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
1 hour 50 minutes ago