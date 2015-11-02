Don’t let your passion for a new idea and technology convince you that the idea alone will ensure business success.

Based on my experience working with hundreds of entrepreneurs, selling yourself and your idea to customers, as well as investors, is always a critical element required for progress.



Of course, it also helps to have a great plan and a great team to implement your idea.



If you don’t currently feel that selling is your strong suit or even your interest, don’t be discouraged.



Maybe it is time to find a co-founder who has that skill and interest, to complement your technical acumen, and the two of you can make a winning team, just like Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, when they started Microsoft.

