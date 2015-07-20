17
Most of the guidance you see for entrepreneurs is aimed at those who are selling a product (Apple, Tesla, Xiaomi), or selling a service (Uber, Airbnb, Snapchat). Yet, according to statistics from the Small Business Association (SBA), over half of new businesses offer something else - personal professional services, including consulting, business coaching, and advisory services.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I will get the book mentioned in the post. As a "contrarian" consultant, I look forward to read Kelly Clifford's book, The Profitable Professional: The 10 Key Ingredients for Building a Highly Profitable Business Coaching, Consulting or Advisory Business.
