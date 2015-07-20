8 Challenging Employee Styles Test Every New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on August 6, 2018 9:42 am
The most valuable assets of a new startup are the people on the team, and the most challenging task of the entrepreneur and team leaders is to spend their leadership time and energy productively. Cash isn’t always the scarcest resource startups have to invest – more often it’s the leadership capital of under-experienced and over-stretched entrepreneurs and co-founders.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile
The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments