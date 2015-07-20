17
In this age of instant communication via the Internet, It’s ironic that I can now find out what’s going on around the world often more easily than in my own neighborhood. This opens an area of business opportunity, popularly called hyperlocal, which still seems to be underserved. Some experts have tied this market to location detection hardware (GPS), but even that is now pervasive on all smart devices.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I think it is a great potential for small businesses using hyperlocal marketing in the future.
