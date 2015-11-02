27
Vote
0 Comment
When I hear executives and professionals in larger businesses talking about their dream of going out on their own to start a new company, I always cringe. I have been there and done that. They and I never realized how hard it is to break the big-company habits and conventions. If you are going to do it, don’t wait too long. The longer you wait, the more traumatic the decision will be.




