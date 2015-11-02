7 Ways to Use Data and Analytics for Strategic ChangePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 26, 2017 10:35 pm
More than ever, businesses need to take full advantage of automation, data, and analytics to run their business more productively and competitively. Yet, in my role as a small business advisor, I still see many founders and executives who see data and analytics primarily as a measurement device on current results, rather than using it to evolve the business strategy and direction.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
1 hour 27 minutes ago