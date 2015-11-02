17
Vote
1 Comment
More than ever, businesses need to take full advantage of automation, data, and analytics to run their business more productively and competitively. Yet, in my role as a small business advisor, I still see many founders and executives who see data and analytics primarily as a measurement device on current results, rather than using it to evolve the business strategy and direction.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 27 minutes ago

I will check out the book (The Caterpillar's Edge: Evolve, Evolve Again, and Thrive in Business) mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop