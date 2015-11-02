17
In my role as advisor to small businesses, I often hear first-hand the challenges and failures of retail store owners who fear the advantages of online and feel the exodus to eCommerce, led by Amazon and Ebay. Ironically, the most common desire I hear from entrepreneurs selling wholly online, is the need for their entry into retail, as the next step in their growth strategy.




Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

I have to check out the book, Retail’s Seismic Shift, mentioned in the post.
