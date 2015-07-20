18
If you are an entrepreneur today, and not using social media to promote your business, you are missing out on a huge opportunity. But, contrary to what most people preach, it isn’t entirely free. Most social media outlets don’t require a subscription charge, but they certainly always require an investment, sometimes large, in people, in technology, your reputation, and your time.




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Social media activities could be a low cost, but you have to invest time, energy and resources, in order to get maximum ROI.
