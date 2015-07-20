18
Vote
1 Comment
Having satisfied customers is no longer enough to keep you ahead of competitors. The bar has been raised to having “delighted” customers. Customer delight is defined as surprising the customer by exceeding his or her expectations, thus creating a positive emotional reaction. This emotional reaction leads to word of mouth and social media, resulting in many new customers.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Are you delighted customer?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting

Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop