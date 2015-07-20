7 Rules For Innovations That Produce Dominant PlayersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on November 30, 2017 10:41 am
Innovation doesn’t always make you a winner in business. In my role as an angel investor in startups, almost every pitch I see highlights some real innovation in technology, business model, or market opportunity. Yet only a few of these get funded, and even fewer become dominant players in their chosen space. The rest fail quickly, or struggle for years to get real traction.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago