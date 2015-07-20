7 Leadership Principles To Get You From Smart To WisePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
Most of the entrepreneurs I have met are smart, but many are not always wise. That means they may show great insights into a new technology that has marginal business value, their passion may motivate team members more than customers, or they may allow themselves to be pulled over the ethical line in their success drive. Wise leaders are authentic, timeless, and enduring.
