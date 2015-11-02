16
We are living in a new generation of business, where customers drive the experience, and highly engaged employees are required to keep up with customer expectations. Traditional business leadership practices, including autocratic, reactive, and narcissistic, aren’t working. Only 13 percent of workers are fully engaged, and half have left a job because they hated their boss.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I have to check out the new book, The Leadership Mind Switch.
