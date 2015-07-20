7 Key Principles of Question-Based Leadership To WinPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 28, 2016 4:43 pm
Too many people in business just expect their leaders to give orders. Maybe it’s for this reason that as professionals advance in their career, they tend to start asking fewer questions and providing more answers. Smart leaders, on the other hand, learn to ask more penetrating questions, listen carefully to expert input, and empower the right people to get the best solution.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities
Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments