18
Vote
1 Comment
Have you ever noticed that some of your business owner friends get all the bad customers, and yours all seem fairly reasonable? Or is it the other way around? I’m always amazed that, in my role as a business advisor, bad customers somehow seem to gang up on certain businesses. I long ago learned that the customer is not always right, but you can turn most around to be great.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 20 hours ago

I better check out the book, Dealing with Difficult Customers, as I am trying to get rid of all my difficult customers! ;) To tell the truth, I have only easy going clients, as I have taught them how to do business with me! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul

When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop