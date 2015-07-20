16
Many startups and entrepreneurs I advise still default to growing their business via the traditional top-down, order-taking culture. I’m convinced that you can’t stay competitive that way with today’s customers, and today’s employees. It’s time to push decision making down into the organization –insisting that the people closest to the customer and the markets learn and make the decisions.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 24 minutes ago

I will check out the book, Sense & Respond.
