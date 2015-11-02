Starting a business is a major life decision, so while you’re thinking about this bold new direction in your life, you may be tempted to make other life decisions—in other areas of your life. For example, if you’re in a serious relationship, you might consider proposing and getting married; after all, being married while building a business has some serious advantages. However, there are also some disadvantages to getting married at this tumultuous stage of your life. Before going through with your decision, there are some things you’ll need to consider.

