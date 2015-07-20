26
Savvy entrepreneurs start testing their ideas on potential customers even before the concept is fully cooked. They have enough confidence in their ability to deliver that they don’t worry about someone stealing the idea to get there first, and they don’t forget to listen carefully to critical feedback. They become walking public relations machines for themselves, as well as their idea.



Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Smart tips on how to get ahead before you have a product in place.
