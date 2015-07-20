6 Ways To Spot Innovative Thinkers For Your StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on June 27, 2017 10:22 am
Entrepreneurs are usually highly creative and innovative, but many innovative people are not entrepreneurs. Since it takes a team of people to build a great company, the challenge is to find that small percentage of innovative people, and then nurture the tendency, rather than stifle it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Elli St. George Godfrey: Contributor of the Week
You can take the CEO out of the corporation, but you can't take the leadership out of the CEO. At least, that is … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments