6 Story Attributes Will Highlight Your Business PitchPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on October 19, 2018 10:24 am
The biggest challenge for every entrepreneur and every startup today is to get noticed and remembered in today’s information overload. The number of entrepreneurs worldwide is huge, starting an estimated 50 million new businesses per year, or 137,000 per day. Every one of these probably has a unique story, but in my years as a startup advisor I only remember hearing a few who capitalized on their story.
