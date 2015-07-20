23
Vote
2 Comment
Too many aspiring entrepreneurs I mentor can talk at length about their innovative ideas and passions, and ask lots of good questions, but never make much progress in building a real business. In my experience, building a business is much more about getting things done than having great ideas. The challenge is to move from ideas to specific goals, to delivered solutions.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

I loved the book recommendation in this article.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

I will get the book mentioned in the post (Three Points of Contact) as my next month of the audiobook. I think it will be a perfect book to start out the new year in 2017.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"

If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop