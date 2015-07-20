16
Vote
1 Comment

6 Steps To Creating A Business Legacy That You Love

6 Steps To Creating A Business Legacy That You Love - https://blog.startupprofessionals.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 16, 2018 5:24 pm
Before you start down the long hard road of an entrepreneur, it pays to look inside yourself to see what you love to do, and what would fit your definition of success. For some, it’s all about the chance to run your own show, or advance a cause that you are passionate about. Others dream of being a billionaire, or proving that they can satisfy a need by starting and growing a business.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by RedPixieMedia
2 days ago

Great article! Entrepreneurial success is a rough journey. Learning to ask yourself the hard questions, allows you to better evaluate your situation and make educated business decisions.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips

How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop