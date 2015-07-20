17
As an entrepreneur, you should treat gossip among the members of your team as a reduction in productivity at best, and at worst, an indication of unhappy, un-empowered, or non-collaborative employees. As a leader, you should be asking yourself if you are the problem, and working hard to improve the situation before it gets out of hand, causing lost clients as well as lost productivity.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 58 minutes ago

Office gossip was one of the reason for me to become a solopreneur, instead of being an employee.
