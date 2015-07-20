Entrepreneurs who require funding for their startup have long counted on self-accredited high net worth individuals (“angels”) to fill their needs, after friends and family, and before they qualify for institutional investments (“VCs”). The many crowd funding platforms on the Internet, led still by Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, and the latest stages of the Jobs Act, were expected by many to put regular people in charge of funding new opportunities, and kill the need for angel groups.

