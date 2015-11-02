6 Pragmatic Marketing Tips To Ramp-Up Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on August 18, 2017 3:25 am
Marketing is everything these days. You can have the best technology, but if customers don’t know you exist, or they don’t know how your technology solves a real problem for them, your startup will fail. Yet I see many technology entrepreneurs that focus on the basics of marketing too little and too late.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Connell @adamjayc Goes from Guitarist to Guru
Adam Connell's career didn't start out like most in the marketing field. Today, he's the operations manager for a U.K. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments