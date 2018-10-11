18
In my experience mentoring new entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders, I see far too many who seem to be driven by all the wrong reasons. Everyone seems to espouse extrinsic motivations, such as getting rich, having power, and fulfilling parent dreams, when in fact a focus on satisfying internal interests and desires will likely lead to more success, as well as satisfaction.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

This post resonates well with my value systen. I have to check out the book, Discover Your True North.
