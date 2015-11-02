6 Mindset Elements Required For Disruptive StartupsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on March 7, 2018 10:17 am
One of the business ironies that many entrepreneurs have learned the hard way in the past is that ideas which are truly disruptive carry the highest risk of failure, take the longest to gain traction, and thus are the least likely to get external funding. So some entrepreneurs stick with incremental solutions, avoiding more transformational or adaptive solutions implying disruptive change.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
martinzwilling
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
justretweet
-
anilimb
-
LimeWood
-
JoshRed
-
JoshRed
-
MasterMinuteman
-
centrifugePR
-
thelastword
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
problogger78
-
problogger78
-
AmyJordan
-
ObjectOriented
-
fundpr
-
beth02
-
2013Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
Abhishek Mathur
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
7 hours ago
"Be forever curious and an optimist."