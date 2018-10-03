16
Entrepreneurs have always believed that their product or service must show real value to customers, but today the smart ones are even able to make their marketing valuable. The days are gone when marketing was all “pushing product.” Now customers seek out people who are willing and able to add value, with expertise and insight, even before they have a product.



Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Good reading material for a content creator! ;)
