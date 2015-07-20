6 Key Tenets Of A Winning Marketing Story In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on November 29, 2017 12:21 pm
In my role as a mentor to entrepreneurs and an angel investor, I find that too many are stuck in this myth that a good pitch, and good marketing content, should consist of more product features, and more hype on customer benefits. Naturally, these are important, but real winning content has to start with a story that excites people’s imagination, and pulls them in emotionally.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media
She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
7 hours ago