6 Key Tenets Of A Winning Marketing Story In Business

6 Key Tenets Of A Winning Marketing Story In Business Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on November 29, 2017 12:21 pm
In my role as a mentor to entrepreneurs and an angel investor, I find that too many are stuck in this myth that a good pitch, and good marketing content, should consist of more product features, and more hype on customer benefits. Naturally, these are important, but real winning content has to start with a story that excites people’s imagination, and pulls them in emotionally.




Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I will check out the book mentioned (The Compass Solution: A Guide to Winning Your Career) in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

