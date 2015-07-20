6 Key Leadership Habits Required For EntrepreneursPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on January 11, 2017 4:14 pm
Starting and building a company is all about leadership – formulating an idea, building a unique plan based on vision and experience, and forging a path over and through all obstacles. Yet the image of leadership in business is at an all-time low, according to national leadership experts, considering the political debacles, record business bankruptcies, and executive fraud cases.
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
justretweet
-
beth02
-
FutureVision
-
PMVirtual
-
fundpr
-
mikehartman1
-
problogger78
-
profmarketing
-
Webdev1
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
FutureVision
-
maestro68
-
LoopLooper
-
marketingvalue
-
deanuk
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami
After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago