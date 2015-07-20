28
Vote
0 Comment

6 Insights On Social Media Trends You Need To Know

6 Insights On Social Media Trends You Need To Know Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on October 19, 2017 11:11 am
Isn’t it frustrating to think you finally understand something in business, like marketing with social media, only to realize that the landscape changed while you were looking at other priorities? For example, it used to be that marketing via social media meant banner ads on Facebook, buying search engine results, and sponsoring blog entries, but these don’t suffice anymore.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!

Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop