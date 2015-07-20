6 Incentives To Be Laser-Focused In Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
Many passionate entrepreneurs fight to add more features into their new products and services, assuming that more function will make the solution more appealing to more customers. In reality, more features will more likely make the product confusing and less usable to all. Focus is the art of limiting your scope to the key function that really matters for the majority of customers.
