As an advisor to entrepreneurs, I often have to deal with people who are convinced that they must get me to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before they begin talks about their new venture. They seem shocked to learn that most professional investors and advisors, myself included, routinely decline such requests, due to costly litigation and administrative nightmares.




Written by lotus55
6 hours ago

nice info brother this help me though
Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Is a NDA document working in an international business deal?
