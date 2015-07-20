18
Vote
1 Comment
Every entrepreneur knows that good demand generation marketing is the key to growth these days, but very few have the discipline or know-how to measure return in a world of a thousand tools and techniques. Even those things that worked yesterday may not work tomorrow, as the market matures, the culture changes, and competitors appear with new solutions.



Written by lyceum
16 hours ago

How about measuring return on engagement?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

