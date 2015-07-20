17
50 Offline Business Ideas

Posted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on July 22, 2017 3:12 pm
These days, having an online presence for your business seems almost mandatory. But that doesn’t mean that every business needs to completely focus on the internet. In fact, there are still plenty of offline business opportunities for entrepreneurs who aren’t super tech savvy to consider. Here are 50 offline business ideas.




