24
Vote
1 Comment
If you are proposing a merger or acquisition, or simply seeking an investor for your business, the process is the same. You have to put together a convincing story of a win-win opportunity for both sides. This may seem intuitively obvious, but as an angel investor, I have heard hundreds of new business pitches that focus heavily on the product, but don’t tell the rest of the story.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

I have to check out the book ("Let the Story Do the Work") mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop