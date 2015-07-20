5 Steps On The Success Path For Every Small BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 10, 2017 10:56 am
Entrepreneurs always work hard to create an innovative product or service, but often count on standard seller marketing for sales. But the reality is that sellers are no longer in charge of the customer buying process. Reports suggest that 90% of today’s shoppers skip marketing pitches, to research online before they buy, and over 50% check user reviews before making a decision.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
1 hour 55 minutes ago