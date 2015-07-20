18
Every entrepreneur believes that their product or service is memorable, and that every customer will quickly see the advantage over competitors. Yet true product differentiation in the eye of the customer is rarely achieved. According to an old survey by Bain & Company, 80% of businesses believe they have differentiated offerings, but only 8% of customers agree.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Money quote from the post: "Work on perceptions, as well as reality."

I wonder what my USP should be for my first forthcoming book on (black) tea?
