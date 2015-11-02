16
Some analysts argue that revenue drives growth, while others say user growth drives revenue. Both have worked. Google reached $1B in revenue within five years of incorporation, and now has a market capitalization of over $800B. Twitter showed no focus on revenue in the first five years, but was able to parlay 500M users into a $25B public company, now growing revenue.



