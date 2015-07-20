Find out how one small business owner dove into entrepreneurship head first, with no experience—and take advantage of the lessons he learned along the way.
5 Lessons Learned Launching a Startup With No Plan, No Cash, and No MBAPosted by brianamorgaine under Startups
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on May 14, 2017 4:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jon-Mikel Bailey @woodstreetweb Creates Business By Design
Since its founding in 2002, the Web and mobile design firm Jon-Mikel Bailey heads with partners James Stup, Jason … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
53 minutes ago