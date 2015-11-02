5 Keys To New Venture Financial Projections That WorkPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on December 14, 2017 4:23 am
As an angel investor and business advisor on new ventures, I expect to see five-year financial projections from every entrepreneur. Yet I get more pushback on this request than almost any other issue. Founders point to the great number of financial unknowns in any new business, and are reluctant to “commit” to any numbers which may come back to haunt them later.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments